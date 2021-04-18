Coronavirus | Tamil Nadu announces night curfew from April 20

There will be complete lockdown on all Sundays across the State.

In view of the rising coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, the government has announced night curfew from April 20. The timing will be from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. It further stated that private vehicles, public transport, autorickshaws, taxis will not be allowed during the night curfew.

The government said that there will be complete lockdown on all Sundays across the State. Fish, meat shops, fruits and vegetable shops, theatres, commercial extablishments and all shops will not be allowed to function on Sundays.

On Sundays, only essential services like milk, newspaper delivery, hospitals, medical services, ambulances, commodity transport, vehicles carrying petrol, diesel to bunks will be allowed.

The government further stated that on Sundays only takeaway services from hotels, restaurants permitted from 6 a.m. to 10. a.m, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., 6 pm to 9 p.m. Food delivery firms allowed to operate only at these times. Other e-commerce firms not allowed to operate on Sundays.