Coronavirus | Suspected patient dies in Vellore

A 45-year old woman died at the Christian Medical College Hospital, Vellore, on Saturday, where she was being treated as a suspected case of COVID-19.

The woman from Konavattam was admitted to the hospital on April 14 after her husband tested positive. Officials said the patient suffered from diabetes mellitus and when tested after 14-days of treatment she tested negative for COVID-19. “The hospital authorities informed us about the death later in the evening,” an official from Vellore said.