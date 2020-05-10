Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus | Suspected patient dies in Vellore

The woman from Konavattam was admitted to the hospital on April 14 after her husband tested positive.

A 45-year old woman died at the Christian Medical College Hospital, Vellore, on Saturday, where she was being treated as a suspected case of COVID-19.

The woman from Konavattam was admitted to the hospital on April 14 after her husband tested positive. Officials said the patient suffered from diabetes mellitus and when tested after 14-days of treatment she tested negative for COVID-19. “The hospital authorities informed us about the death later in the evening,” an official from Vellore said.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 10, 2020 6:10:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/coronavirus-suspected-patient-dies-in-vellore/article31550473.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY