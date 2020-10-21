Coronavirus| Shops and restaurants in T.N. can remain open till 10 p.m. from October 22

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday announced the extension of timings for shops, commercial establishments, tea stalls, and restaurants that are outside COVID-19 containment zones to be open till 10 p.m. from Thursday.

“On account of the upcoming festival season, the need to further revive the economy, and taking into account the prevalence of COVID-19, vegetables and grocery shops, tea stalls, restaurants, all shops and commercial establishments are allowed to be open till 10 p.m. from October 22, following the existing ssafety protocols that were already announced by the government,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

He reiterated that citizens should follow physical distancing of at least six feet, wear a mask and wash their hands regularly with soap.

The Chief Minister said Tamil Nadu has the maximum percentage of people in the country who have recovered from COVID-19 and returned home and the mortality rate in the State was also low.