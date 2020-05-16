Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus | No party can match DMK when it comes to public service during pandemic, says Stalin

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President M.K. Stalin. Photo: File

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President M.K. Stalin. Photo: File  

The government had acted irresponsibly by opening Tasmac shops instead of taking protective measures, he said.

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday claimed that no political party in the country could match the DMK when it came to rendering service to the people in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I say it with pride. The DMK has achieved what a government and thousands of non-governmental organisations could not achieve,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Stalin added that the DMK had proved that it can function in a dedicated manner during disasters.

“These are no ordinary times. I bow to the party members who, unmindful of the infection, had worked for the welfare of the people,” he said.

The government had acted irresponsibly by opening Tasmac shops instead of taking protective measures, he said.

“The government has also failed to take steps to bring back Tamils stranded in other countries. Their family members had approached the DMK leaders for help. They had also expressed the fear that liquor shops would increase the infection rate,” the DMK leader said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 16, 2020 11:47:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/coronavirus-no-party-can-match-dmk-when-it-comes-to-public-service-during-pandemic-says-stalin/article31604307.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY