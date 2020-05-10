Coronavirus | Industries outside containment zones in Ambur and Vaniyambadi to work from Monday

Industries, particularly leather units, outside containment zones are to start functioning from Monday.

As many as 35 industries in Ambur and another 20 in Vaniyambadi were granted permission to start their businesses, but with certain conditions, including adhering to social distancing and reduced workforce per shift. These industries asked to reopen after the 47-day lockdown and were told to obtain necessary permissions from the Collector and tahsildars. The restarting of tanneries and drying units in Ambur alone would re-employ over 5,000 people and another 1,500 would get indirect benefits.

Agarbathi industries and beedi manufacturers were allowed to start work on May 6, while adhering to strict social distancing. Shops in these areas were open with timing restrictions.

Ambur Tanners’ Association, honorary secretary, S.M. Faiyaz Ahmed, said as many as 650 tanneries and 300-odd leather-allied product industries function in the combined Vellore district. The total workforce amount to 3.5 lakh, who are all under lockdown for over a month now. “We have made an appeal to district administration for reopening industries. There are a number of small industries which cannot afford to be non-operational any longer, as they have to spend out of their pockets without any actual income,” he said.

Tirupattur Collector M.P. Sivanarul said there would be no change in lockdown measures within containment zones. Tirupattur, Vaniyambadi, Jolarpet and Ambur Municipalities have been brought under complete lockdown, which has yeilded good results. As on Saturday, there were nine active cases being treated in the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital, Adukkamparai. Four new cases were added to the list as they tested positive after returning from Koyambedu and Nerkundram.