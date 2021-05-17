Coronavirus | AIADMK to donate ₹ 1 crore to CM’s Public Relief Fund

The party’s MLAs and MPs would also give a month’s salary, a statement said

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Monday announced the contribution of ₹ 1 crore towards the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund for COVID-19.

Besides, the party’s Members of Legislative Assembly and Members of Parliament would give a month’s salary of theirs for the purpose, according to a statement issued by O. Panneerselvam, coordinator, and Edappadi K Palaniswami, co-coordinator.

Recalling that the party had provided ₹ 1 crore to the Public Relief Fund last year too, at the time of the first wave of the disease, the two leaders called upon volunteers of the organisation to be generous in their help to the needy.