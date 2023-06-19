Controversial DMK man expelled, arrested

June 19, 2023 01:43 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - CHENNAI

The controversial DMK platform speaker, Shivaji Krishnamurthy, was expelled from the party and arrested in Chennai on Sunday for making abusive comments at a public meeting against Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, BJP State president K. Annamalai and functionary Khushbu Sundar.

In a statement, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan said Mr. Krishnamurthy was “permanently expelled” from the party for violating organisational discipline.

Meanwhile, the Kodungaiyur police summoned him for an inquiry and arrested him. A senior police officer said the accused was booked under five Sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot); 294(B) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place); 504 (intentionally insults with intent to provoke breach of the peace); 515(1B) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public); and 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes).

In January, the DMK had “suspended” him from the party for making abusive remarks against the Governor. At that time, on behalf of Mr. Ravi, a criminal defamation complaint was filed at the Principal District Sessions Court in Chennai for defamation. The complaint also asked the court to take cognisance of the complaint, proceed against the accused and punish him for offences under Sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code. A police complaint was also filed. The DMK later reinstated him.

On Sunday, Ms. Khushbu said the National Commission for Women, of which she is a member, has taken suo motu cognisance of the issue.