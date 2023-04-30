HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Continuing education programme for start-up veterinarians conducted

On Sunday, veterinary practitioners from southern States were tutored on using diagnostic tools such as ultrasound, ECG, Doppler BP veterinarian apparatus by experts to conduct accurate diagnosis

April 30, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Doctors conducting abdominal ultrasonography on a canine at a programme organised by the Chennai Small Animal Veterinarians Association on Sunday.

Doctors conducting abdominal ultrasonography on a canine at a programme organised by the Chennai Small Animal Veterinarians Association on Sunday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

A continuing professional development programme for start-up veterinary professionals was organised by the Chennai Small Animal Veterinarians Association (CSAVA) on Sunday.

Mayor R. Priya inaugurated the programme. 

“The prime objective of CSAVA is to achieve Minimum Standards of Practice (as per Veterinary Council of India guidelines) to ensure quality among the veterinary professionals and private practices in providing better services to the pet patients,” said Dr. G.R. Baranidharan, president of the CSAVA.

On Sunday, veterinary practitioners from southern States were tutored on the use of various diagnostic tools such as ultrasound, ECG, Doppler BP veterinarian apparatus by experts to  facilitate accurate diagnosis for treatments. 

“All the participants were given training individually to handle the equipment and issued certificate by CSAVA and the State Veterinary Council,” he said.

S.M. Aravind Kumar, general secretary and Mohamed Shafiuzma, vice-president, of CSAVA  participated. 

Related Topics

Chennai / animal / health

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.