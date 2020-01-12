Consultative meeting on reorganisation of villages held in Vellore

Residents, politicians and traders — people from all walks of life — participated in large numbers in the panchayat villages reorganisation consultative meeting held here on Saturday.

Vellore district was trifurcated and two new districts, Ranipet and Tirupattur, came into being on November 27, last year.

According to officials, Pudhurnadu, Pungampattunadu and Nellivasalnadu, hitherto with Alangayam block, will be merged with Tirupattur district, for the purpose of administrative convenience. Likewise, Settiyappanur and Kalandhra village panchayats from Alangayam block will ne merged with Jolarpet block of Tirupattur district. Marimanikuppam, Mittur and Poongulam village panchayats of Tirupattur block will be merged with Alangayam block.

DRO J. Partheeban said, “there are several proposals for the merging and demerging of villages depending on their proximity to the new districts. Residents’ welfare associations can air their suggestions and grievances through petitions on these issues.” Their suggestions will be considered and the next meeting will be held on February 11 to finalise merger and demerger related issues, said Vellore District Collector (DC) A. Shanmuga Sundaram, who presided over the meeting.

MLAs representing Sholingur, Ranipet, Arcot, Vellore, Anaikattu, Ambur and KV Kuppam spoke at the meeting. M.P. Sivanaraul and S. Divyadarshini, DCs of Tirupattur and Ranipet districts respectively, Project Director, DRDO, S. Malathi, participated.