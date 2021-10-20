Consider plea of bull owner: HC

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to consider the plea of a man from Theni district who was yet to receive the first prize for rearer of the best bull that he won in Alanganallur jallikattu held this year.

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy directed the State government to consider the plea after the petitioner produced the materials that included photographs and media reports. He was the rearer of the best bull at the jallikattu event, he said.

The court was hearing the petition filed by M.K.M Santosh Babu of Cumbum in Theni district. He said his bull ‘Garudan’ participated in the jallikattu this year, and was adjudged the best bull.

He said a trophy was given at the event. However, the first prize – a car and a certificate – was not given by the jallikattu organising committee as announced. He said he had filed the petition as no steps were taken on the representations made in this regard.