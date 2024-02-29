Conservation work begins at 11th century Vishnu temple in Villupuram

February 29, 2024 12:27 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The T.N. Department of Archaeology, in association with the Public Works Department (PWD) has commenced conservation and maintenance work at the Vishnu temple, a protected monument located in Ulagapuram near Vanur in Villupuram district.

The temple is said to date back to the 11th century A.D and the village was then known as Olagamadevipuram, named after the chief queen of Chola King Raja Raja I.

According to D. Ramesh, Assistant Professor of History, Arignar Anna Government Arts College, Villupuram, “The temple was called Arinjaya Vinnagararm temple, named after the Chola ruler Arinjaya Chola. It was built during the period of Rajendra Chola, and a stone inscription in the temple revealed the presence of two tanks: Gandaradityapereri and Kalakandapereri.”

The temple has been declared a protected monument under sub-section 3 of section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1966.

Following directions from Principal Secretary, Finance and Commissioner of Archaeology T. Udhayachandran and under the supervision of Joint Director of Archaeology R. Sivanandham, a team led by N. Rajesh, Assistant Engineer from the State Department of Archaeology has begun conservation and maintenance work at the temple.

According to an official, “The restoration using traditional materials is being carried out at a cost of ₹33 lakh. The funds have been allocated by the State Government. The scope of work includes the provision of a wall with grill fencing, renewal of the weathering course with a proper gradient, re-laying of the undulated flooring at the inner temple, repairing the Amman shrine, chemical cleaning and clearing of the vegetation found in and around the monument as well as lighting arrangements.”

The official added that the temple has inscriptions of Chola king Rajendra 1 and records the grants made to the temple. The temple was built using the architectural style of the Cholas, with a sanctum sanctorum and arthamandapam.