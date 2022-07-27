Consecutive liver transplants performed at Stanley Hospital in Chennai

Doctors at the Government Stanley Hospital in Chennai have performed two consecutive cadaveric liver transplantations

The Government Stanley Hospital has performed two consecutive cadaveric liver transplantations in the last two days.

The patients were diagnosed with decompensated chronic liver disease owing to different conditions.

On July 25, a 46-year-old man with non-alcoholic steato hepatitis (NASH) and the next day, a 19-year-old girl, diagnosed with Wilson disease, underwent transplant.

The first donor was a 25-year-old man admitted to the Government Mohan Kumara Mangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem after injury in a road traffic accident. He was transported to Chennai in six hours with police creating a green corridor.

The second donor, a 26-year-old man, was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here following a road accident.

The transplantation team was led by Jeswanth Satyanesan, director of Liver Transplantation, besides anaesthesiologist, surgical gastroenterologist, microbiologist and doctors from Rela Institute. A hospital release added that the patients had recovered sufficiently and were recovering in the post-operative intensive care unit.