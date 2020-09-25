Congress will work towards making Stalin CM: AICC leader

Newly-appointed AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu visits city

The DMK, under the leadership of president M.K. Stalin, will come to power in the upcoming Assembly election in the State in 2021 and the Congress will fight the election to ensure that Mr. Stalin ascends the Chief Minister’s throne, newly-appointed AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Thursday.

“The DMK-led alliance will sweep the election in Tamil Nadu. Our leader Rahul Gandhi had expressed his desire to see Mr. Stalin as the Chief Minister even during the campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha election,” Mr. Rao said.

Mr. Rao, who was on his first visit to the city after being appointed the party in-charge for the Tamil Nadu unit, slammed the BJP for passing the three Agriculture Bills in Parliament and the AIADMK government for supporting the anti-farmer legislations. “The AIADMK should oppose these legislation. Instead, it is supporting the BJP. Today, when the State’s interests are being harmed by the BJP, which is usurping more power every day and infringing on the State’s rights, the State’s powers are being diminished. Tomorrow, everything will be under the BJP’s control if this continues.”

‘Giving to corporates’

Mr. Rao said the three Bills were among the many attempts by the BJP to give away everything to corporates in the country.

He said contrary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claims that Minimum Support Price for farmers would be ensured, MSP would in fact collapse.

“The agriculture markets will collapse. States will lose their revenue and farmers will fall into a vicious cycle of having to accept the price paid by private individuals for their produce. The Bills will only lead to more and more contract farming in the country,” Mr. Rao warned.