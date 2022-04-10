Congress to take out rally from Coimbatore to Chennai against fuel price hike

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri to flag off the rally tomorrow

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri to flag off the rally tomorrow

The human rights department of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) would take out a rally from Coimbatore to Chennai on Monday condemning the fuel price hike.

The department chairman Mahatma Srinivasan told journalists that TNCC president K.S. Alagiri would flag off the rally at 10 a.m. at Red Cross Junction. Fifty-six Congress workers would join him in the rally that would pass through Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai and Kanchipuram before reaching Chennai on April 28.

En route, local Congress cadre would join the rally and distribute handbills with messages condemning the Central Government for the price hike, said TNCC working president Mayura S. Jayakumar.

Mr. Srinivasan said that by hiking the price of petrol, diesel and cooking gas, the BJP government in the Centre had hit hard at the life of common man, who also had to cope with the cascading effect that fuel price rise had on other essential commodities.

The Centre that implemented the NEET for admission to medical colleges despite opposition from State governments was unwilling to bring fuel under the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax.

The Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, had not taken steps to bring fuel under GST, he alleged and said the Congress workers undertaking the rally would educate the people on the issues concerning fuel price hike by distributing handbills.

And, the human rights department chose Coimbatore as the starting point because the industry-rich city was hit hard because of the price rise.