Congress nominee files papers for Cuddalore LS constituency

March 26, 2024 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Congress nominee for the Cuddalore Parliamentary constituency M.K. Vishnu Prasad filed his nomination papers before Returning Officer A. Arun Thamburaj at the Cuddalore Collectorate on Tuesday.

Mr. Prasad was accompanied by Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam, Minister for Labour and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan, MLAs G. Iyyappan and Saba Rajendran.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Prasad said that he would take steps to put an end to the recruitment of people from the northern States in in NLC India Limited, and ensure that preference is given to the residents of Cuddalore district.