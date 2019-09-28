Congress names Ruby Manoharan as Nanguneri candidate

Tamil Nadu

Realtor to contest from Nanguneri

The Congress has decided to field realtor and Kancheepuram District Congress Committee president Ruby Manoharan for the bypoll to the Nanguneri Assembly constituency.

The decision was taken on Friday night by the party high command in Delhi.

Mr. Manoharan, an Air Force veteran, was among the aspirants for the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency, which was subsequently given to then Nanguneri MLA H. Vasanthakumar.

Mr. Manoharan is chairman and managing director of Ruby group of companies and also owns the Ruby Trichy Warriors team in the Tamil Nadu Premier League.

The Nanguneri assembly constituency is one of the two constituencies facing a by-election in Tamil Nadu next month. The other constituency Vikravandi will see the party’s ally, DMK, contesting. Mr. Manoharan will take on AIADMK’s Reddiarpatti V. Narayanan, the joint secretary of the Tirunelveli (suburban) district unit’s M.G.R. Mandram.

