Congress MLA tests COVID-19 positive

Congress MLA S. Rajesh Kumar, representing Killiyoor Assembly constituency in Kanniyakumari district, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr. Rajesh Kumar gave his samples for test at the Kanniyakumari District Medical College hospital at Asaripallam, on Sunday morning. His results came late in the evening. “I have got admitted at the GH in Asaripallam,” he said. Stating that his constituency had a long coastal belt, Mr. Rajesh Kumar said that he had been inspecting the coastal villages for sea erosion in the last four days after the sea turned rough in recent days.

“I could have contracted the infection then,” he said.

His family members would undergo tests on Monday, he added.