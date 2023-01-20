Conference on gastroenterology and IBD to be held on January 22

January 20, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

Doctors have stressed the need for increased awareness regarding the Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) with more younger people getting affected by the disease.

The concern was supported by a study done in 2020-21 by the Tamil Nadu Chapter of the Indian Society of Gastroenterology (TN-ISG) with doctors from Apollo Hospitals as lead authors.

Kartik Natarajan, one of the authors of the research paper based on the study, which was published in the journal JGH Open, said it involved roughly 1,500 patients from 32 private and government hospitals across Tamil Nadu.

According to the results, the median age of the patients at the time of diagnosis was 33 years. Around 55% of the patients were graduates. Among the patients, 51.6% were diagnosed with Crohn’s disease while another 44.4% had ulcerative colitis, both different types of IBDs. Dr. Natarajan said the patient database created by the study was the largest such created in India.

K.R. Palaniswamy, senior consultant gastroenterologist, Apollo Hospitals, said changes in diet patterns, lack of adequate sleep, increased stress and other lifestyle changes were believed to be the reasons for more younger people getting affected by IBD, which then remains lifelong. He highlighted the need for more awareness, which would help in early diagnosis and getting the right treatment.

Stressing the need for training the doctors on latest advancements in treatment for IBD, he said a conclave on gastroenterology and IBD will be organised on Sunday with the participation of 300 delegates from across the world and faculty from the U.S. and the U.K. A release by the hospital said the conclave was organised by Apollo Hospitals and Tamil Nadu Gastroenterologist Trust.

Basumani, consultant gastroenterologist, Apollo Hospitals, said Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis were frequently misdiagnosed or under-treated. “Considering the rising prevalence especially among those less than 40 years of age, prompt diagnosis and appropriate treatment is a must,” he said.

As an extension of the conclave, a four-day workshop will be organised from Monday to Thursday at Apollo Speciality Hospitals in Vanagaram.