Conduct transparent, impartial probe into links between ‘Lottery King’ Martin and BJP: Alagiri

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Friday demanded an impartial probe into the issue of ‘Lottery King’ Santiago Martin allegedly providing funds to the BJP ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls this year.

Mr. Alagiri said it had come to light that Martin, who had a number of cases against him, had provided donations to the tune of ₹100 crore to the BJP.

“For the past few years, the BJP has been receiving large sums of donations to fund its election campaigns. If Martin had given the BJP ₹100 crore, what sort of help is the BJP going to give him? What assurance has the BJP given him? Will the Income Tax cases against him continue to be investigated? What will happen to the cases against him across the country,” Mr. Alagiri said.

He said that the case of Martin’s donation to the BJP has exposed what sort of a transparent regime the BJP was running.

“People like Martin are providing such large sums as donations to the BJP to protect themselves from their crimes and to benefit themselves,” he said.

He demanded that there must be a transparent, impartial probe in to the relations between Martin and the BJP.