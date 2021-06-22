Tamil Nadu

Condolence resolutions passed in TN Assembly

The State Legislative Assembly led by Speaker M. Appavu adopted condolence resolutions over the passing away of actor Vivek, writer Ki. Rajanarayanan, freedom fighter K. Thulasiah Vandayar, former member of the Indian Constituency Assembly and former Anna University Vice-Chancellor, M. Anandakrishnan.

The Speaker also made obituary references over the passing of 13 former legislators of the House – M. Pandurangan, A. Mohammedjan, A. Pappasundaram, C. Aranganayagam, T.C. Vijayan, V.S. Raji, K.R. Rajendran, S. Sahadevan, L. Sulochana, K.P. Raju, K. Ramachandran, M. Anbalakan and J. Panneerselvam.

Members of the House observed a few moments of silence in remembering the departed souls.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 22, 2021 3:54:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/condolence-resolutions-passed-in-tn-assembly/article34903025.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY