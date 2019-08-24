Compulsory retirement for MKU professor

A special syndicate meeting of the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU), which convened on Thursday, resolved to compulsorily retire from service K. Karnamaharajan, head, Centre for Film and Electronic Media Studies, based on a report of the internal complaints committee that found him guilty of sexual harassment.

Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan said that the special syndicate passed the resolution to implement its earlier resolution passed in February to terminate the professor’s service. “After the resolution in February, the professor stated that the university did not provide opportunity for explanation. Hence, we provided time as per the guidance of the Governor’s office and sent him show-cause notice, but there has been no response,” he said.

In December 2018, a full-time research scholar from the Centre for Film and Electronic Media Studies has filed the complaint against the professor for harassing her and demanding sexual favours to help her get a Ph.D., degree.

A section of members of the Syndicate met on Thursday and confirmed that it was decided to compulsorily retire Mr. Karnamaharajan.

Mr. Karnamaharajan said the resolution came as a shock to him and claimed that the findings were baseless. The professor had approached Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court stating that the constitution of the ICC was not done as per the procedure.

He said the university did not file its counter. “Why is the committee in such a hurry to produce a punishment. It is evident that there is a lobby against me as I am a first generation scholar from the Scheduled Castes community,” he said.