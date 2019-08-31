Tamil Nadu

Company secretaries have a crucial role to play: HC judge

The opportunities and responsibilities for company secretaries have increased with the advent of Companies Act 2013 and insolvency and bankruptcy code, Madras High Court Judge Justice Subramonium Prasad said.

He was the chief guest at the 44th Southern India Regional Conference of Company Secretaries on the theme, ‘Fusion to Future - The New Horizons of CS,’ organised by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Mr. Prasad also noted that now company secretaryship has become mainstream and gone are the days when it was pursed as an additional course to chartered accountancy course.

He also told the audience that the company secretaries have a key role to play as a gatekeeper, in advent of increasing number of corporate frauds and prevent such frauds from happening.

About 600 members are attending the two-day conference. Mohan Kumar, chairman, ICSI-SIRC and Ashish Garg, vice-president, ICSI , were among those who spoke at the event.

