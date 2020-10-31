College student murdered by gang in Kancheepuram

A 23-year-old college student was hacked to death by unknown persons when he came out of a church after attending a wedding reception in Darghas in Kancheepuram district on Friday evening.
According to police, the victim Abhishek’s father, Arun resides in Naduveerapattu in Sriperumbudur. He was pursuing engineering in a private college in Pallavaram. On Friday evening he came to a church in Darghas to take part in a wedding reception.
When he stepped out of the church premises after the function, a six-member gang that came on two bikes attacked him with sharp weapons and sped away. He was lying in a pool of blood for some time and died on the spot. D. Shanmugapriya, SP, Kancheepuram rushed to the spot and ordered an inquiry. Special teams have been formed to crack the case.
Police claim that his brother was involved in an attempt to murder case and suspect that some of his rivals would have murdered Abhishek. Further investigation is on.
