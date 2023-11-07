Coimbatore cybercrime police arrest Kerala bike racer for circulating ex-girlfriend’s morphed images

November 07, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The cybercrime police in Coimbatore city have arrested a Kerala-based national level bike racer on the charges of circulating morphed images of his former girlfriend through a social media platform.

Aldrin Babu (24), native of Thrissur district in Kerala, who was a regular in the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship, was arrested on October 30 based on a complaint lodged by the affected woman.

According to the police, the girl had severed relations with Babu nearly two years ago following differences of opinion between them. The woman approached the cybercrime police in October after she came across her morphed obscene images. The images were uploaded from a fake Instagram account opened in her name.

The cybercrime police launched an investigation by registering a case for offences under Sections 43 (i) read with 66 and 67 (A) of the Information Technology Act and section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

The investigating team managed to trace the IP (internet protocol) addresses of the devices, which were used to upload the images. The devices belonged to Babu. The investigators found the accused created morphed images and circulated them after the woman did not oblige to his demand to continue the relationship.

“The accused created obscene images of the affected woman by morphing her photos using a specific software. We have seized a mobile phone and laptop which he used to commit the offence,” said cybercrime inspector P.A. Arun.

Babu was produced before a court and he was remanded in judicial custody on October 31. He was lodged in the Coimbatore Central Prison. The police added the court dismissed Babu’s bail plea.