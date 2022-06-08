Co-working space provider Awfis opens its seventh centre in Chennai

Located on Mount Road, it has over 650 seats

Awfis Space Solutions Pvt Ltd, a co-working space provider, has launched its seventh centre in Chennai at Prestige Metropolitan on the busy Anna Salai.

Spread across 45,000 sq. ft., this space will have over 650 seats. This particular co-working space is part of Awfis’ premium workspace offering called Awfis Gold which aims at tapping the premium segment by offering unique workplace experience.

“We entered the Chennai market two years ago with around 1,000 plus seats. And currently we have around 6,000 plus seats,” Amit Ramani, Founder and CEO, Awfis, said during an interaction with The Hindu. “For the seventh centre, we are in advanced stages of discussion with clients from IT/ITeS, e-commerce, supply chain and health and wellness sectors,” he added.

The live centres in Chennai in micromarkets of Nungambakkam, T. Nagar, Chetpet, Guindy and OMR are operating at over 90% occupancy. Awfis has plans to open four more centres in the Chennai market by the end of 2022.

Mr. Ramani said that places like OMR, Guindy and Nungambakkam have the potential for more co-working spaces and they were studying the lay of the land. He said that Coimbatore was a lucrative market and his teams wee zeroing on locations there too.

Awfis’ clientele in Chennai boasts a mix of fast-paced start-ups, SMEs and MNCs. Some of the prominent brands that have taken up space with Awfis in Chennai include Sony Pictures, Suzuki, Lenovo, Practo, WayCool, NTT and Safari. At the national level, it has 131 centres with 75,500 seats across 14 cities and intends to establish a network of 200 centres by the end of 2022.