CM’s visit to Singapore, Japan to focus on attracting investment, Global Investors Meet

May 22, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - Chennai

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will start an official visit to Singapore and Japan today. The visit will focus on bringing investments and new technologies into the State and extending invitations for the Global Investors’ Meet in 2024, according to an official statement.

The Chief Minister will be accompanied by Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa and senior officials. On May 23, a delegation led by Mr. Stalin will leave for Singapore, where he will meet the country’s Minister for Transport and Minister-in-Charge of Trade Relations, S. Iswaran, Law Minister K. Shanmugam and top officials from companies including Temasek, Sembcorp and CaptiaLand Investment.

At an investors’ conference to be held in the evening, memoranda of understanding are expected to be signed between Guidance Tamil Nadu, State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamilnadu Ltd, FameTN, TANSIM and Tamil Nadu Skills Development Corporation, and Singapore University of Technology and Design, Singapore India Partnership Office and Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

The delegation will also take part in cultural programmes organised by Singapore Tamils.

In Japan as well, an investment promotion conference would be held, and a slew of memoranda of understanding would be signed, the release added.

The delegation led by Mr. Stalin would visit the commercial hub of Osaka and participate in an investors’ conference to be organised jointly with JETRO. He will make a pitch for investing in Tamil Nadu, and also participate in a reception organised by people of Indian origin.

In Tokyo, Mr. Stalin would hold meetings with Japan’s Minister for Economy, Trade and Industry Nishimura Yasutoshi and JETRO chairman Ishiguro Norihiko. He would take part in an investors’ conference in which over 200 Japanese firms would also participate.