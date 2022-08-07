CM congratulates athlete Selva Prabhu
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday congratulated Selva Prabhu for winning a silver medal in triple jump in the 2022 World Athletics Under 20 Championships in Columbia. I wish you to emerge as a symbol of the nation in international athletics, Mr. Stalin said in a Twitter post.
