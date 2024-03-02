GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CMC Vellore organises healthcare engineers conference

Around 500 delegates including doctors and healthcare administrators participated in the conference, themed around sustainable healthcare engineering

March 02, 2024 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Christian Medical College (CMC) has organised the healthcare engineers annual conference at its campus in Vellore.

According to a press release, the conference, titled HEALCON 2024, was inaugurated by Vellore Collector V.R. Subbulaxmi in the presence of Vikram Mathews, director, CMC, I. Rajesh, Medical Superintendent, Dheepak Selvaraj, Associate Director, CMC (Ranipet campus) and Kenny Samuel David, Associate Director, CMC (Chittoor campus). The theme of the conference was ‘Sustainable Healthcare Engineering - Design, Build, Operate and Way Forward’.

A wide range of topics including sustainability principles, certifications, design and operational challenges and hazard vulnerability assessments were discussed as part of the pre-conference workshop.

Some of the ideas that were discussed at the main conference were statutory compliances, carbon footprint, green buildings, operation and maintenance of engineering systems, biomedical equipment management, fire safety and quality management systems, technology in hospitals and energy management.

The conference also hosted a poster competition with healthcare engineers and students as participants on the theme of sustainability, energy and water management, facility management and artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare.

Around 500 delegates comprising doctors, healthcare administrators, engineers, and students participated.

