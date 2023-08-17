CMC Vellore, IIT-M sign MoU on artificial intelligence in healthcare

August 17, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - VELLORE

The Christian Medical College Hospital (CMC) Vellore has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) to conduct joint exploratory work in the domain of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare.

According to a press release, the CMC Vellore and IIT-Madras intend to strengthen academic collaboration for joint research, policy dialogue, and capacity building. Both institutions have a rich history of education and research that has been path-breaking and highly impactful.

Ranked third in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rating of medical institutions for 2023 by the Ministry of Education, the CMC conducts cutting-edge contextual research in a number of domains, including basic sciences, medicine, public health, stem cells, computational biology, and bio-engineering.

The vast amounts of data generated in the healthcare system and the availability of resources to store and analyse them are increasingly used to understand determinants of disease and contextualise treatment for patients.

Artificial intelligence is the platform that can help us translate data into usable insights in preventive, curative, and predictive patient management. In this context, the CMC will be providing domain expertise and guidance in designing and, where necessary, conducting experimental and survey studies.

The IIT-M has expertise in artificial intelligence and will be partnering in the research to understand the impact of responsible AI in healthcare domains as well as in developing solutions, the release said.