CM writes to kin of the deceased

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to the families of each of the persons, who were killed in the helicopter crash in Coonoor on Wednesday afternoon, expressing his condolences and said their demise was irreparable.

“In his letter to families of each of those who were killed in the accident, the Chief Minister expressed his deep condolences, and observed that people stood by them in the hour of grief and wished them strength and courage to bear the irreparable loss,” an official release said.

Soon after the incident, Mr. Stalin visited the Nilgiris district and paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of those who were killed in the helicopter crash near Coonoor.


