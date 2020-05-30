CM writes to CEOs seeking investments

The Chief Minister has written to 13 chief executive officers, including Apple’s Tim Cook, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Samsung’s Kim Hyun Suk and HP’s Enrique, to consider investment in the State.

He outlined the investment attractiveness and inherent advantages of the State and offered excellent support for business and industry to further their growth and promised a customised incentive package, an official release said.

A senior official said that the Chief Minister has reached out to the chief executive of Microsoft and other companies as well.