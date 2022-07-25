CM writes to Centre seeking release of Tamil Nadu fishermen in Sri Lankan custody

Currently, 92 fishing boats from Tamil Nadu are under the custody of Sri Lanka

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday wrote to Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar, requesting him to secure the immediate release of Tamil Nadu fishermen in Sri Lankan custody, along with their boats. On July 20, six fishermen from Ramanathapuram district were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy, along with their boats. They were released on the condition that the owner of the boat should appear before a Sri Lankan court in person to claim ownership of the vessel. "Due to the prevailing situation in Sri Lanka, this has not been feasible. I request a strong and coordinated response by the Government of India at the highest level to release all the fishermen and fishing boats that have been apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy," Mr. Stalin said. The Chief Minister also urged the Government of India to take necessary action to seek an exemption for the fishermen from appearing in person before Sri Lankan courts "in view of the unprecedented situation there". Currently, 92 fishing boats from Tamil Nadu are in the custody of Sri Lanka. Some of them were apprehended in 2018, and could be permanently damaged.

Mr. Stalin thanked the Union Minister for the support he had extended to repatriate 18 fishermen who were apprehended in the past few months.