CM will take final decision on class 12 exams, says TN School Education Minister

A detailed report on the outcome of meetings held with stakeholders is to be handed over to the CM, Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said

Following meetings with legislature party representatives and health experts on the class 12 exams for State Board students, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Saturday said that the final decision will be taken by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. “A detailed report on the outcome of these meetings will be handed over to him,” he said.

Addressing mediapersons, the Minister thanked 13 representatives from political parties who participated in the meeting via video-conferencing at short notice. Among the participants was former School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan from the AIADMK.

“All the party representatives put forth their views very well and we have taken note of their feedback. Following this, a meeting with medical experts was held as well and a detailed report will be given to the Chief Minister based on this,” he said.

When asked about what the general consensus was on conducting the exams, the Minister said that all the details would be announced by the Chief Minister later.