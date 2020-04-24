CM urges Kejriwal to take care of 559 event attendees

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami wrote to his counterpart in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, on Friday, urging the latter to instruct the authorities concerned to extend the best possible care to 559 persons from Tamil Nadu who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event and have been quarantined/hospitalised in the national capital.

Mr. Palaniswami also sought necessary medical assistance to those suffering from co-morbid conditions.

In his letter, Mr. Palaniswami listed the details of the hospitals and quarantine centres, where the 559 individuals were quarantined or treated and said that the State government had been receiving a number of grievances with regard to the conditions of their stay.

Grievances received

While 183 persons were undergoing treatment at AIIMS Jhajjar Hospital, RGSS Hospital, LNH Hospital and DDU Hospital, another 376 individuals were under quarantine in centres in Badarpur, Dwarka, Bakkarwala West, Sultanpuri and Narela.

“The individuals have been complaining that some of them are diabetic and suffer from co-morbidities. They are not provided timely meals at quarantine facilities. One Thiru. Muhammed Mustafa Hajiyar, who was in quarantine, expired on Wednesday morning,” Mr. Palaniswami pointed out.

Whenever such grievances were received from quarantined/hospitalised individuals, the Principal Resident Commissioner in Tamil Nadu House, Delhi, has been taking up the issue with the Health and Family Welfare Department in Delhi or with the District Magistrates concerned, requesting necessary action, the Chief Minister said.

Ramadan month

“I request you to instruct the authorities concerned to extend the best possible care for the quarantined/hospitalised individuals and also provide necessary medical assistance to those suffering from co-morbid conditions,” he said.

“As the Ramadan month is due to start, the authorities may be asked to provide food and medicine to them at appropriate times,” he added.