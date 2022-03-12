CM unveils builders’ convention
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday unveiled the 30th All India Builders’ Convention.
The Builders’ Association of India handed over the resolution to the Chief Minister for implementation of Construction Labourers Welfare Insurance Scheme, according to a release.
The convention will be held on March 13 at Radisson Blu Resort Temple Bay.
