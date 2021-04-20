Tamil Nadu

CM undergoes surgery at private hospital

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami underwent surgery at a private hospital in Chennai on Monday.

Sources confirmed that he underwent a hernia surgery at MGM Healthcare on Monday. He did not show any signs of discomfort when he held discussions with officials of the State government on the imposition of restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19. But he complained of pain later in the day, and he and his wife reached the private hospital around 5.30 a.m. He underwent the surgery after testing negative for COVID-19.

Mr. Palaniswami has been kept under observation at the hospital.

Sources said he may have to take rest for a week.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 20, 2021 4:14:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/cm-undergoes-surgery-at-private-hospital/article34363270.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY