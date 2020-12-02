CM to inaugurate global summit on December 4

The fourth edition of the United Economic Forum (UEF) world summit, along with trade expo, is scheduled to be held from December 4. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will be inaugurating this virtual meet.

Organised by the UEF Chamber of Commerce, the three-day virtual event will bring together over 80 eminent speakers from 30 countries across the world. Over 6,000 delegates are expected to participate in the event. W.S. Habib, chairman, World Summit 2020, said that the event would have thematic sessions on topics including entrepreneurship, COVID-19 and the travel industry, ‘Re-imagining the restaurant business for the new normal’ and ‘Tamil Nadu, a land of opportunities’, among others.

UEF president Ahmed A.R. Buhari said the event would provide a platform to entrepreneurs, companies, educationists, policy makers, and business organisations to connect with the global audience.