Tamil Nadu

CM thanks SC for declaring holidays for Pongal

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court declaring holidays on January 14 and 15 for Pongal.

“I thank the Supreme Court on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu for declaring holidays for Pongal, which would help everyone realise the rich Tamil culture and tradition,” he said in a statement.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 28, 2020 1:31:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/cm-thanks-sc-for-declaring-holidays-for-pongal/article33197169.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY