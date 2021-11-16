CM Stalin launches mission on sustainable green cover in farm lands

Over 73 lakh high-value tree saplings will be distributed free to farmers, at a cost of Rs. 11.14 crore

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday launched the Tamil Nadu Mission on Sustainable Green Cover in Farm Lands, under which over 73 lakh high-value tree saplings are to be distributed to farmers at a cost of ₹11.14 crore.

Teak, red sandal, acacia, vengai, sandal, manjal kadambu, rosewood, malai vembu, mahagony, karumaruthu and poovarasu are among the timber value species that are likely to be distributed to the farmers under this scheme, according to a Government Order.

The saplings are to be obtained from Forest Department at ₹15 each and distributed to farmers free of cost. Based on the survival of the saplings planted as verified by the inspection team, farmers would be given a subsidy of ₹7 a sapling for the second, third and fourth year.

Farmers can collect the tree saplings from Forest Department nurseries after producing the registration slip issued by the Block Agricultural Extension Centres or through the Uzhavan App. At least 30% of the budget would be earmarked for women farmers and at least 50% would be earmarked for small and marginal farmers.

In another event, Mr. Stalin virtually inaugurated buildings constructed in various districts by the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department at a total cost of ₹183.73 crore.

Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam, Agriculture Secretary C. Samayamoorthy, Director of Agriculture Marketing and Agri Business S. Natarajan, Director of Agriculture A. Annadurai and senior officials were present.