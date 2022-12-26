CM Stalin felicitates CPI leader Nallakannu on his 98th birthday

December 26, 2022 02:37 pm | Updated 02:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin called on veteran Communist Party of India (CPI) leader R. Nallakannu at the latter’s party office in T. Nagar, Chennai, and felicitated him on the occasion of his 98th birthday on Monday.

Senior DMK leaders and Ministers K. Ponmudy, E.V. Velu, MDMK founder and Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko, CPI State Secretary R. Mutharasan, Congress spokesperson Gopanna and party functionaries were also present.

During his speech in the event, Mr. Stalin recalled the Tamil Nadu government conferring the ‘Thagaisal Thamizhar Award’ to Mr. Nallakannu and observed: “According to me, the award has assumed prestige on being conferred to leaders like him [Mr. Nallakannu].”

Lauding the qualities of the veteran Communist leader, Mr. Stalin wished that the service of Mr. Nallakannu, who has been steadfast in his political principles, to continue. “Ayya Nallakannu has been a guide to all our efforts to end the fascist rule,” the Chief Minister said.

The DMK president further wished that Mr. Nallakannu should continue to guide the DMK government in the years to come.