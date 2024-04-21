GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

CM Stalin condemns ‘saffronisation’ of Doordarshan logo

April 21, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
M.K. Stalin

M.K. Stalin

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on April 21, alleged that the BJP government had changed the colour of the Doordarshan logo to saffron as a prelude to its conspiracy to “saffronise” everything in India.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said that during the campaign he had pointed out the BJP’s agenda of saffronisation. “The outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will show people’s anger against the unitary fascist party,” he felt.

According to him, the BJP had previously denigrated poet-saint Thiruvalluvar and other personalities by depicting them in saffron attire. “They changed the Tamil word Vaanoli into Akashwani. If they are doing it again and again it shows their arrogance and they will be destroyed on June 4.” he said.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / General Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.