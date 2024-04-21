CM Stalin condemns ‘saffronisation’ of Doordarshan logo

April 21, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - Chennai

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on April 21, alleged that the BJP government had changed the colour of the Doordarshan logo to saffron as a prelude to its conspiracy to “saffronise” everything in India.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said that during the campaign he had pointed out the BJP’s agenda of saffronisation. “The outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will show people’s anger against the unitary fascist party,” he felt.

According to him, the BJP had previously denigrated poet-saint Thiruvalluvar and other personalities by depicting them in saffron attire. “They changed the Tamil word Vaanoli into Akashwani. If they are doing it again and again it shows their arrogance and they will be destroyed on June 4.” he said.