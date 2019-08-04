CM seeks T.N. sailor’s release from Iran

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday wrote to Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar to secure the immediate release of 27-year-old Adithyaa Vasudevan, who was taken into custody along with 22 other sailors on board the United Kingdom-registered ship ‘Impero’ by Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

Adithyaa was detained on July 19 along with 18 other Indian crew.

Mr. Palaniswami said Adithyaa Vasudevan was working as the ‘Third Officer’ and was sailing from Fujairah in the UAE to Jubail in Saudi Arabia when he was detained in the Strait Of Hormuz by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

In response to the Chief Minister’s plea, Mr. Jaishankar, replied that his Ministry was in constant contact with the Iranian authorities to resolve the issue. “We are focussed on the early release and repatriation of all 18 Indian crew members of Stena Impero. Officers of our embassy in Tehran have met them and they seem to be in good health with adequate supplies. We remain in constant contact with the Iranian authorities to resolve this,” he wrote back on the social media.