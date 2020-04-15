CM playing politics, alleges Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday accused Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami of “taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic and playing politics” when innumerable people were affected by the coronavirus.

In a statement in Chennai, he alleged that the lockdown rules had been imposed on others while the ruling partymen had been granted exemption.

“It is against democracy that the Chief Minister is misusing power and functioning in a partial manner. He does not have the mind to involve everyone to carry out relief works. It is sad that Tamil Nadu has a Chief Minister who lacks empathy,” he said.

Mr. Stalin charged that the Chief Minister who held meetings with his Ministers, officials and religious leaders denied permission to the all-party meeting planned by the DMK even though “we promised” to follow all the precautionary measures. “It is a dirty and uncivilised politics,” he said.

The DMK leader alleged that even at a time of pandemic the Chief Minister was promoting himself and the ruling party and in the process converted the government as a political organ. “But democracy is strong and powerful. It will teach an appropriate lesson at the appropriate time,” he said.

Reiterating that the DMK had faced repressive measures, Mr. Stalin called upon his partymen to continue relief works.