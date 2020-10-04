Tamil Nadu

CM orders release of water from Periyar Dam from Oct. 7

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday ordered the release of 259 mcft water from Periyar Dam (18th canal) in Theni district for 30 days from October 7. An official release said that 4,614.25 acres of agricultural land will benefit as water will be released at the rate 98 cusecs.

“Farmers should use the water judiciously and manage the water resource and achieve a high yield,” said Mr. Palaniswami. The Chief Minister announced solatium of ₹3 lakh each to the families of 14 people who died due to electrocution across the State.

In a release, he offered his condolences to the bereaved families.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 4, 2020 1:20:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/cm-orders-release-of-water-from-periyar-dam-from-oct-7/article32763409.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story