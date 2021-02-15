CM ‘lying’ on implementing poll promises, claims Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday accused the ruling AIADMK government of failing to implement several promises it had made in its party manifestos released in the run up to the 2011 and 2016 Assembly elections.

Terming Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami's claim that the AIADMK government had implemented all its poll promises as a ‘Himalayan lie’, Mr. Stalin claimed speaking whimsically was Mr. Palaniswami's wont. It was habitual for the Chief Minister to keep changing his stance to suit the situation, he alleged at an ‘Ungal Thoguthiyil Stalin,’ (Stalin in your constituency) poll outreach meet at Oonaiyur village near Tirumayam in Pudukottai district.

Recalling some of the promises made by the AIADMK in its 2011 manifesto, Mr. Stalin said the present regime had neither ushered in the second green revolution nor doubled the income of the farmers as promised. Likewise, it had not kept its promise of distributing farm equipment and drip irrigation systems for all farmers free of cost.

Referring to some of the poll promises made by the AIADMK in its 2016 election manifesto, Mr. Stalin said it had not provided free cell phones to all ration card holders till now. The Amma Banking Card and free Wi-Fi facility in public places as promised were yet to be provided. The AIADMK had also not implemented its promise of waiving of educational loans, Mr. Stalin said.

Despite failing to implement the host of promises, Mr.Palaniswami was going around the State claiming that all assurances had been implemented.

Alleging that there was no industrial development and no investment in the State in the last 10 years, Mr. Stalin alleged the Chief Minister Palaniswami was lavishly publicising that Tamil Nadu was marching ahead victoriously.

Hitting out at Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, a native of Pudukottai district, Mr. Stalin alleged that he had indulged in corrupt practices taking advantage of even the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Stalin held Mr. Vijayabaskar responsible for eight lakh people of the State getting affected by COVID-19 as well as the deaths due to the viral infection. Mr. Vijayabaskar had earlier said that Tamil Nadu would not be affected by COVID-19 and that there would be no deaths. The Health Minister had hidden the facts and figures regarding the number of those affected, those undergoing treatment and the number of deaths, Mr. Stalin charged.

The DMK had prepared the second report pertaining to corruption by the Ministers and would soon hand it over to the Governor. Assuring that necessary action would be taken against corruption once the DMK came to power, Mr. Stalin claimed the ministers of the ruling regime would be behind bars.

Promising to create new job opportunities, bring new industries and infrastructure, Mr. Stalin claimed that the DMK would provide a transparent government if elected to power.