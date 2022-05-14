CM launches project at school for children with muscular dystrophy

Stalin interacts with special children, unveils plaque on noon meal scheme

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin interacting with children at a function to inaugurate the renovated Chennai Special School for Muscular Dystrophy on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday inaugurated various projects, including construction of a new building and a basketball ground, at the Chennai Special School for Muscular Dystrophy.

The school, said to be the first of its kind in the country, was inaugurated in the Thousand Lights constituency in 2009, by Mr. Stalin when he was the Deputy Chief Minister.

On Saturday, the Chief Minister launched a ₹50-lakh project for the school. He also unveiled the plaque to commemorate the launch of the noon meal scheme in 1920 by Sir Pitty Theagarajar.

Besides distributing medical equipment, Mr. Stalin flagged off a customised bus fitted with an electric lift.