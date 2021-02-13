CM launches crop loan waiver scheme, hands over certificates to 9 farmers

Launching the crop loan waiver scheme, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday presented the loan waiver certificates to nine farmers at the Secretariat in Chennai.
On February 5, he had announced that farm loans availed from cooperative institutions to the tune of ₹12,110.74 crore by 16,43,347 farmers in Tamil Nadu would be waived. He made the suo motu announcement in the Legislative Assembly under Rule 110 of the House.
An official release cited that a Government Order was issued by the Food, Co-operation and Consumer Protection Department on February 8 stating that the short-term crop loans of 16.43 lakh farmers would be waived and funds would be transferred to the co-operative banks.
With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the economy in 2020, the farmers had also suffered heavy losses due to the two cyclones – Nivar and Burevi – in Tamil Nadu, resulting in farmer associations demanding loan waivers.
The guidelines released said that the loans, interest and any penalty pending until January 31 will be waived along with collaterals and no action should be taken to retrieve these loans. The farmers, who receive the loan waivers, would be eligible to apply for new loans.
Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, Minister for Co-operation, Sellur K. Raju, Higher Education and Agriculture Minister, K.P. Anbalagan and other officials were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath