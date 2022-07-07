CM inaugurates several new colleges, buildings

All the colleges to begin admission from this year

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday unveiled 20 new arts and science colleges and new buildings constructed for higher education across the State at a cost of ₹152 crore. The admission of students into these new colleges will begin this year.

The new colleges have been established at Tiruchuzhi in Virudhunagar district, Tirukoilur in Kallakurichi district, Thalavadi in Erode district, Oddanchathiram in Dindigul district, Manur in Tirunelveli district, Dharapuram in Tiruppur district, Eriyur in Dharmapuri district, Alangudi in Pudukkottai district, Koothanallur in Tiruvarur district and Serkadu in Vellore district.

New colleges were established at Manapparai in Tiruchi district, Gingee in Villupuram district, Thali in Krishnagiri district, Thirumayam in Pudukkottai district, Anthiyur in Erode district, Aravakurichi in Karur district, Thirukattupalli in Thanjavur district, Reddiyarchathiram in Dindigul district, Vadalur in Cuddalore district and Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district.

The new buildings have been constructed in Ariyalur, Chennai, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Mayiladuthurai, Ranipet, Salem, Sivaganga, the Nilgiris, Thoothukudi, Tiruchi, Tirunelveli, Tiruvallur, Tiruvarur, Vellore and Villupuram districts, an official release said.

Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan, Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy, Minister for Information M.P. Saminathan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present at the Secretariat here. Minister for Agriculture M.R.K. Panneerselvam and Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu took part in the event virtually from Cuddalore and Virudhunagar respectively.