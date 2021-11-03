Tamil Nadu

CM inaugurates arts college at Kolathur

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin presenting books to a student during the event in Kolathur on Tuesday.  

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday inaugurated the Arulmigu Kapaleeswarar Arts and Science College at Kolathur. The college will function from a building belonging to a private school for the current academic year, and thereafter will move to a five-acre property belonging to the Somanathaswami temple. The detailed project report is under preparation for the college. Mr. Stalin presented books and bags to students. A total of 210 students have enrolled.

This year, the cost of books and fees of the students would be borne by Mr. Stalin.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) P.K. Sekarbabu had announced in the Assembly the setting up of 10 arts and science colleges in the State to be managed by various temples. Colleges at Namakkal and Dindigul are expected to commence classes soon.

RMK Group’s R.S. Munirathnam presented ₹10 lakh towards the Department’s general fund. Madras University Vice-Chancellor S. Gowri presented ₹5 lakh from her personal funds.


