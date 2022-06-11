CM honours retired IAS officer Sabanayagam

He possesses the qualities of honesty, courage and leadership that sets him apart, says Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday heaped praises and rich encomiums on retired IAS officer P. Sabanayagam, who had served the State in various capacities including that of Chief Secretary, Vigilance Commissioner and Development Commissioner, on the latter hitting a century.

Mr. Stalin said he was extremely delighted to honour Mr. Sabanayagam on his 100th birthday, which was celebrated by his family in the city and added that the IAS officer had headed the administrative set-up as Chief Secretary during former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s tenure from 1971-76, a crucial time for the State and the government. “As all of us know, the former Chief Minister would only include the best in his team and Mr. Sabanayagam was definitely one of the best. In 1976, when the DMK government was dismissed, some persons asked Mr. Sabanayagam to transfer certain officials saying that they were “DMK officials”. But he firmly told them that all officials only served the government,” Mr. Stalin recalled.

‘A service to people’

Mr. Sabanayagam served Chief Ministers including C. Rajagopalachari (popularly known as Rajaji), K. Kamaraj and M. Karunanidhi, and retired in 1980 after working under then Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran. Stating that Mr. Sabanayagam possessed the qualities of honesty, courage and leadership that set him apart, he said he was a university for all young IAS officers. He also considered the Indian Administrative Service as service to the people, which he did well during his service in the State.

The former official, who also headed the Police Commission, was born on June 7, 1922. He studied till Class X at the Ewart School, Purasawalkam, and completed his BA from the Madras Christian College.